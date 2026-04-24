Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr go through the motions in an occasionally funny rom-com

This time, the story centres on the feisty Ginny (Medha Shankr) and the more reserved Sunny ( Avinash Tiwary ), two individuals on the cusp of marriage. Urged by their parents, both choose to gloss over parts of their past to present a more agreeable version of themselves. The wedding goes through, but what happens when the truth surfaces after marriage? That forms the crux of the film.

Interestingly, the original Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) had skipped theatres for a direct-to-OTT release, with Yami Gautam Dhar and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The sequel opting for a theatrical run suggests the first film delivered numbers strong enough for the makers to double down, making this follow-up written and directed by Prasshant Jha, something of an anomaly.

It’s a curious thing, how rom-coms often feel like the same wine poured into different glasses. The beats are familiar, the turns expected, and yet, they remain a staple of the Indian film industry. Watching Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, a film that rarely strays from the predictable, one is reminded of countless others that have walked the exact path. And still, the question lingers: does that familiarity take away from this experience?

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 feels less like a story that evolves and more like one that circles back to where it began. But there are fleeting stretches where the film is easy to watch.

It begins as a light, breezy affair, complete with the familiar setup of quirky families on both sides and the quintessential hero ka dost. The narrative chugs along, helped by the occasional laughs. However, the interval point feels bizarre, and so does the central conflict that emerges: Sunny takes issue with Ginny speaking in English and being more uninhibited in their relationship, labelling her as “too modern.”

What does work, then, are some light-hearted moments, more of them in the second half. The chemistry between Avinash and Medha is passable. Avinash seems more at ease in this setup, while Medha’s character required a bit more spark. Nonetheless, the two play their parts sincerely. Sudhir Pande as Sunny’s father and Vishwanath Chatterjee as his brother add the much-needed humour. The dialogues, by Prasshant himself, are good.