Goldie Behl defends Liger amid failure at box office after boycott trends

Film producer Goldie Behl in a recent interview opened up about ongoing boycott trends in Bollywood and shared his thoughts about their effect on films. He also talked about Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut film Liger which sank at the box office after many people on the internet called for a boycott. According to Goldie, no trend can come in the way of a good movie. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved following Liger’s box office failure

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also starred Ananya Panday. The film met with poor reviews from the critics followed by disappointing business at the ticket window. According to film trade sources, the film collected ₹35 crore across India in its opening weekend.

When asked Goldie if Liger failed because of the boycott calls, he told Spotboye, “No I don’t think so any film can tank at the box office because of a trend of boycotting the film. My understanding is that if you see the percentage of the people going to theatres to watch the film vs on social media you will get the answer out there.”

Liger poster.

Talking about the boycott calls in the industry, Goldie called it unfortunate. He also added, “I feel no trend or anything can stop a good film from succeeding. I firmly believe in this. I have been in the industry for a very long time and if a film connects with the audience, nothing can stop it from succeeding. But at the same time, it’s really unfortunate that people are building up this negativity. I don’t know if such hate campaigns are affecting the performances of the film or if it's coinciding with the film, not doing well. A good movie will work despite all odds.”

After Liger’s failure, Vijay Deverakonda's next film Jana Gana Mana has been shelved. It was to be directed by Puri Jagannadh as well. A close to Vijay confirmed this to Hindustan Times.

