Govinda Naam Mera trailer: Vicky Kaushal is caught between abusive wife, 'naughty girlfriend' and murder case. Watch

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera was unveiled on Sunday evening. The film, which stars Vicky as the titular dancer, is a romantic comedy/thriller with the actor playing lead in an out-and-out masala entertainer for the first time. The film is set for a direct OTT release next month. Also read: Govinda Naam Mera: Kiara Advani plays Vicky Kaushal's 'naughty' girlfriend, Bhumi Pednekar his 'hottie' wife

The trailer opens with Govinda (Vicky Kaushal) watching in amazement as a yellow saree-clad Kiara Advani walks towards him seductively. However, it turns out that this is a dream, and Govinda instead wakes up to a kick from his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar). Gauri taunts Govinda by calling him bekaar (good for nothing), and is even introduced to her boyfriend. When a frustrated Govinda asks for divorce, Gauri tells him it will cost him ₹2 crore. We then meet his ‘naughty girlfriend’ Suku (Kiara), who is a choreographer like him.

We see Govinda take a gun to Gauri after which there is a gunshot sound, and we hear someone is murdered. Is it Gauri though? The trailer does not reveal. However, Govinda is now the prime suspect and he must evade the police as well as goons, who all believe he is a murderer, even though there is no dead body.

On Friday, the film’s team had shared some character posters featuring the film’s stars. The four posters showed each of the stars in individual posters followed by one featuring all three. As per the film's synopsis, it is “the story of Govinda Waghmare, who is small-time junior background dancer. Life is not going great for this boy next door as he owns a huge amount of money in debt and his house is at stake. To make matters worse, his wife Gauri (Bhumi) is having an affair and also physically abuses him. The only silver lining in Govinda's life is his girlfriend Suku (Kiara Advani), with whom he loves to dance in the Mumbai rains.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously directed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Govinda Naam Mera will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

