Govinda reveals how he felt reading articles that declared his star had died: ‘Govinda gaya, Govinda gaya’

Actor Govinda opened up about the next step in his career during his appearance with Chunky Panday on the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Speaking with the show's hosts, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Govinda shared how in life things came to a standstill, and there were articles that his time was up. Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019), a comedy film directed by Sikander Bharti.

Govinda opens up about lull in his career

Govinda shared that no amount of good dialogue, planning or songs can make a good film if the environment isn't right. "At times, life comes to a standstill. Aap kitna bhi acchi planning kar lijiye, aap kitne acchi dialogue likhwa lijiye, gaane karwa lijiye, par woh kamiyab tab hote hain jab ek mahoul taiyaar hota hain (No matter how good a planning you do, or make promising the script or lyrics or dialogues, a film won't be successful when the environment is right)."

Govinda on why he decided to produce a film

He added how his film, Partner, came about. "I feel like artists are living in a womb. We think that we are born once, but we are fortunate to be born again and again. Kahi kahi lekh aaya ki, 'Govinda gaya, Govinda gaya.' Maine socha chalo ek picture shuru karte hai (There were some articles that said, 'Govinda's time is up.' I thought, let's produce a movie). I started Aa Gaya Hero. Before that, I met David Dhawan, and he suggested that let's make a film with Sohail. The hero would be Salman. That's how Partner came up," he added.

About Partner

Partner is a 2007 romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan and Parag Sanghvi. The story of the film was inspired by the 2005 American film Hitch. The film stars Govinda, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film's music is composed by Sajid–Wajid, with a background score by Salim–Sulaiman.

About Govinda's career

Govinda has starred in many films such as Jaan Se Pyaara (1992), Dulaara, Khuddar and Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999), Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000) and Jodi No. 1 (2001).

Following a series of box office flops in the 2000s, his subsequent commercial successes include Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007), Life Partner (2009), and Holiday (2014). He was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019), a comedy film directed by Sikander Bharti and written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani.