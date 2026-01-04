Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna dispels rumours that his 2024 gun accident was like Saif Ali Khan's stabbing

In 2024, Govinda was hospitalised after he claimed to have accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun. Many questioned how the injury occurred, with some doubting his account. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Govinda’s niece Ragini Khanna busted rumours of foul play in the incident. Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna recollected how she reacted upon hearing the news of his gun injury.

Govinda’s niece on his gun accident

In the interview, Ragini was asked how she heard of the shooting incident, and she replied, “I went to the hospital, yes. Mummy told me Chichi mama to goli lag gayi (Mummy told me Chichi uncle had shot himself). I was shocked and wondered who shot him. She told me that he shot himself, and I got quite emotional. I was told that he shot himself by mistake when his gun fell.”

When the story was questioned, with the interviewer pointing out that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in 2025 during a burglary, she defended Govinda's account and said, “There were 200 cops at the hospital and 50 outside his home to investigate. How can you escape that kind of situation if it is not genuine? I have full faith in our police. They have done their due diligence and got satisfactory results. Because if somebody else had been involved, they couldn’t have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality.”

When Govinda shot himself by accident

On October 1, 2024, Govinda was injured in an accidental shooting at his Juhu residence. The incident occurred at 4 am when he was cleaning his licensed revolver, and it accidentally slipped from his hands. The bullet grazed his leg below the knee, and he was rushed to CritiCare Asia Hospital in Andheri West.

After his discharge from the hospital, he spoke to the press and said, “Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (The wound was deep, but I couldn’t believe it had happened. I was thinking, what just happened?)” He also said, “Main thoda sa mast raha karta hoon (I’m a bit carefree by nature),” admitting he should’ve been more careful.