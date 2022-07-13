‘Hangry’ Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput 'go bananas' as they wait for food during family holiday in Europe. See pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spent time clicking selfies, sharing them on Instagram and commenting on each other's moods as they waited for food at a restaurant. They are on a Europe vacation with kids, Misha and Zain. The pictures show Mira in a floral pink dress and Shahid in a blue T-shirt and cap. Also read: Shahid Kapoor makes fun of wife Mira Rajput's cell phone habit as they greet each other on Instagram

Sharing a picture of a disappointed Mira Rajput and himself, Shahid wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Hangry…” Mira too shared a picture of them posing for a selfie together and captioned it, “going bananas.” She shared another picture with Shahid and wrote, “He thinks he's very funny.”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have shared fresh pictures on Instagram.

Hinting at the Covid-19 pandemic, Mira also pointed out how people have stopped wearing masks, even in public places. She shared a bird-eye view of the restaurant and captioned it, “No-vid 2022.”

Mira Rajput shared a picture of the restaurant.

Earlier, during their time in Switzerland, Mira had written a note complaining about not getting vegetarian food at their hotel. She later thanked the staff for resolving the issue as they left for another city during their holiday.

Last week, Shahid and Mira celebrated seven years of togetherness during their family vacation and took to Instagram to share some loved-up anniversary posts. Shahid shared a mushy selfie with Mira and wrote, "7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND". Mira also shared a romantic photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor".

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's sports drama, Jersey, also starring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will now be seen making an OTT debut with director duo Raj and DK's upcoming project, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.

