Hansal Mehta's film Faraaz's online streaming banned in Bangladesh after petition claims it shows victim in poor light

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's recent movie Faraaz got a limited release earlier this month. Now, a ban has been imposed on online streaming of the film in Bangladesh. There is reportedly no ban, as yet, on the theatrical release of the film because their censor board is yet to take a decision on the film's certification. (Also read: Faraaz director Hansal Mehta says only way to counter bigotry is through stories)

On Monday, the bench of justice Md Khasruzzaman and justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order in Bangladesh high court, in response to a writ petition,, an AIR report said on Tuesday. One Ruba Ahmad, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed in the Holy Artisan terror attack in 2016, had filed the petition.

The film is based on the July 2016 terror attack on a Dhaka bakery; 29 people had lost their lives in the attack. Soon after the trailer of Faraaz landed online, Ruba reportedly went to court to stop the release of the film in Bangladesh claiming that the film depicts Abinta's character ‘in a derogatory manner’, the AIR report added. The law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh are also shown in a poor light and that can damage the reputation of the country, she reportedly further said in her petition.

Released on February 3, Faraaz features Zahan Kapoor as one of the victims, Faraaz Hossain. Zahan is the the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor. “It has been four years behind one film, while the two-hour movie was shot in 23 days. I could not have imagined a more fulfilling and worthwhile experience to go through as my first film. Whatever happens to it (film), is a bonus. For me, the process, to work with people who are as passionate as I am, to work with people who want to give everything to bring a story to life, is the experience that I couldn’t have dreamt of better,” Zahan had told PTI ahead of the film's release.

Faraaz also stars Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal as terrorist Nibras. Talking about the film, Aditya had told PTI in a separate interview that an actor can only grab the opportunity, understand the responsibility and do their best, if a filmmaker like Hansal offers a film. He had also said, “For me, the biggest challenge was how do you as an actor believe what this character is saying and doing, because it is far away from me, my reality and world view."

