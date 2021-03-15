Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has not only shown her mettle as an actor, but also her art to give a perfect comeback with a dash of wittiness and sassiness -- be it when she decided to dump her dumb image or when she drew a line to keep her life private. As the actor turns 28, we list down some instances when she proved that she has a great, loaded, response to almost everything.

* During her appearance in a chat show with filmmaker Karan Johar in 2012, she was asked to name the then President of India when she blurted out ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’. The mix up led to a memefest, and gave her a dumb image.

In 2014, she joined in and made fun of her lack of general knowledge through a mockumentary video titled, Genius Of The Year.

* Back in 2015, at the red carpet of an award show, she was asked if she knew why the festival was celebrated, which she sensed once again took a dig at her lack of general knowledge. This time, she was in no mood to take the joke.

She came back strongly, asking the reporter: “Tumhe South Africa ka President pata hai ha? Singapore ka president ha? China ka president? Don’t ask if you don’t know bro”.

* During an interactive session on Twitter in 2018, when a fan tried to be smart and brought up her relationship status with actor Ranbir Kapoor, asking if he “can call her Alia Kapoor”, she took it up with her wittiness, and cross questioned “Can I call you Himanshu Bhatt?”.

* Despite being criticised by actor Kangana Ranaut for not expressing opinions on political topics, Bhatt was not irked, instead she praised Ranaut for being candid.

“I do not have that ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really, really respect her for that. Maybe in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back, or maybe we think that ‘kyu khamakha bolne jayein (why should we speak uselessly). My dad always says there are already so many opinions in the world, the world can do with one less opinion. So I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. Kudos to her, she genuinely speaks very well,” Bhatt said during media interaction at an award ceremony in 2019.

* The GK topic once again came up when she was promoting her film, Kapoor & Sons (2016), and she took it all with a bit of zaniness. Here’s an excerpt from the conversation.

Reporter: You are the person in the country who is known for his or her GK

Bhatt: How can I be his or her? Your general knowledge is a little poor my friend. I want to know why did you bring GK. Matlab you have to bring GK in some way so that your question gets picked up by the digital media.

* Since the start, she has always been fiercely protective about her relationship status, and even aced the art of evading the question, which was proved at an event in 2015.

When one reporter asked her about her relationship status with Sidharth Malhotra, she responded: “What are you doing tomorrow night and with whom? Will you tell me? I will tell you that me hanging out with my friends is not a big deal. We joke, we have fun.”

* Even in the virtual world, she knows how to handle trolls, and sometimes even shows her claws. In 2016, when a Twitter user wrote: “Wow! she can read ... or it’s her twitter handler who wants to read this book #dunno”, Bhatt responded: “Yes I can read. I can read this tweet too :) “ BREAKING NEWS “.