How Happy New Year lost 4 superstars, was rejected by 8 actors, took 9 years to make, yet became Shah Rukh's biggest hit

In 2005, Shah Rukh Khan was at the peak of his superstardom. On a run of hits that included Devdas, Chalte Chalte, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and Main Hoon Na, he was the number one actor in the industry. Farah Khan had just started on a journey that would make her a successful filmmaker. At this juncture, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker conceptualised her most ambitious film yet - Happy New Year. This was a heist film that was originally planned with seven superstars in the lead role. But destiny had other plans. The film would release, but almost a decade later and with almost an entirely different cast. Here's the story of Shah Rukh's unlikeliest blockbuster. (Also read: Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan caused a stampede in hospital after her delivery) Happy New Year was Shah Rukh Khan's biggest film till Pathaan came along.

Happy New Year's original plan and delays

Farah Khan originally planned Happy New Year as her second film after Main Hoon Na. There were plans to make the film in 2005 with a huge star cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Ameesha Patel, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and Zayed Khan. However, the film never moved forward beyond the concept stage. In 2006, Farah signed newcomer model Deepika Padukone for the film. But after the original Happy New Year was shelved, she cast Deepika in Om Shanti Om. Happy New Year remained in production hell for another six years, during which time Farah made Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. In 2009, Farah and Shah Rukh had a falling out after the actor's fight with her husband, Shirish Kunder. Many felt that this would be the end of Happy New Year.

Happy New Year's rebirth

Happy New Year was revived after Farah and Shah Rukh patched things up in 2012. The scripting was completed by October of that year, and Shah Rukh came on board as the lead star. Priyanka Chopra was initially cast as the lead, but said no to the film, citing date issues. Several other actors were considered, including Sonakshi Sinha, Asin, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Katrina Kaif. However, Deepika Padukone was cast in the end. John Abraham and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also rejected the film. Eventually, Sonu Sood was cast in that role. Despite so many rejections and misses, Happy New Year went on floors in November 2013, with Farah announcing it on Twitter.

Happy New Year box office performance

Happy New Year was released in October 2014 and set the record for the highest opening day collection by any Hindi film. It eventually earned ₹183 crore net ( ₹295 crore gross) in India, earning the superhit tag. Overseas too, it was a huge success, earning ₹102 crore in its original run. Adding the China collection in 2015, Happy New Year crossed the ₹400-crore mark, becoming Shah Rukh's biggest hit, a tag it would keep for eight years until Pathaan broke it. At the time, Happy New Year was among the top five highest-grossing Indian films as well and marked Shah Rukh's last blockbuster before his career's revival in 2023.