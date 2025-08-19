Harshvardhan Rane urges public to avoid food delivery amid heavy rain in Mumbai: ‘Make your own food’

Mumbai has been placed under a red alert due to relentless heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and major disruptions across the city. Commuters are facing significant challenges, with waterlogged streets and delayed transport creating chaos in daily life. Amid the downpour, actor Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram to highlight the harsh realities faced by delivery personnel during such extreme weather. The Sanam Teri Kasam star shared an image of a Zomato delivery boy struggling to navigate the flooded streets and urged people to refrain from ordering food online. Harshvardhan Rane emphasised the struggles of delivery personnel during Mumbai's floods, encouraging people to prepare their meals instead of ordering online.

Harshvardhan appeal to fans amid heavy rains in Mumbai

"Guys pls make your own food today," Harshvardhan wrote, calling attention to the risk and hardship delivery workers endure in adverse conditions. His post has resonated with many, sparking a conversation about empathy and responsibility during natural calamities.

A screengrab of Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram Story.

Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming projects

On the work front, Harshvardhan has a promising lineup of upcoming films. His next release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Sonam Bajwa, is now slated to hit theatres on October 31. The release was earlier scheduled for October 2, which would have seen a clash with Kantara Chapter 1.

Harshvardhan will also appear in Silaa, a film directed by Omung Kumar and featuring Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra. The release date for Silaa has yet to be announced. Additionally, Harshvardhan stars in Kun Faya Kun, further adding to his diverse slate of projects.

Earlier this year, the actor enjoyed a major career high with the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, co-starring Mawra Hocane. The romantic drama made an impressive ₹42.28 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing re-released Bollywood film to date.