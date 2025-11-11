Hema Malini and Esha Deol refute rumours, say Dharmendra is ‘stable and recovering’

Amid increasing speculation about Dharmendra’s health, Hema Malini has criticised the circulation of misleading reports. (Also read: Dharmendra health updates LIVE) Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Posting on X, she wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible." She also requested that her family’s privacy be respected.

Her statement came shortly after their daughter Esha Deol also addressed the situation. Sharing a note on Instagram, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, several visitors have arrived to check on Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Govinda and Ameesha Patel were seen at the hospital on Monday, along with family members including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, Rajveer Deol and Hema Malini. Abhay Deol was spotted at Dharmendra’s residence on Tuesday morning.

According to Sunny Deol’s team, Dharmendra is stable and continues to remain under observation. The statement added, "Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."