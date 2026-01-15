Hema Malini reacts to criticism for cold expression while presenting medals at event: Don't complain that I never smile

On Thursday, Hema stepped out to vote in the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai. After casting her vote, she was seen interacting with the paparazzi and posing for the cameras. While posing for the shutterbugs, Hema remarked, “I am smiling, okay? Now don’t complain that I don’t smile,” shutting down trolls who had called her out for not smiling.

Recently, a video of former Bollywood star and politician Hema Malini from a sports event in Mathura surfaced online, drawing criticism towards the BJP MP for not smiling and maintaining a ‘cold expression’ while distributing medals. Now, Hema Malini has given a befitting reply to the trolls who criticised her for not smiling.

Why Hema Malini faced criticism On January 12, BJP MP Hema presented medals at an MP Sports Competition. A clip from the event later surfaced online, showing her awarding medals to student participants with a neutral expression, without congratulating or shaking hands with the winners. Internet users criticised her for the perceived lack of warmth during the event, with several social media users trolling her for not smiling and maintaining a ‘cold expression’.

Several other actors, including Twinkle Khanna, John Abraham, Divya Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Kiran Rao, were also spotted at different polling booths to cast their votes in the BMC polls.

Hema Malini's personal life The year 2025 ended on a tragic note for Hema Malini and her family, as Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24. Hema organised multiple prayer meets in his remembrance. She held a prayer meet at her home separately from Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s prayer meet in Mumbai, and later organised prayer meetings in Delhi and Mathura as well.

Hema Malini also admitted that she had not watched Dharmendra’s last film, Ikkis, which was released on January 1. Speaking to Screen in an interview, she said, “I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing.”