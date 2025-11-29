John Abraham presents Oslo: A Tale Of Promise teaser at IFFI 2025, offers first look at animal-centred documentary

Oslo: A Tale Of Promise, the new documentary backed by John Abraham, grabbed attention at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film’s official teaser, a short 46-second cut, was unveiled during the festival. John Abraham said the first look of Oslo: A Tale of Promise was meant to act as an introduction to the film's larger story.(AFP)

Oslo: A Tale Of Promise teaser at IFFI 2025

The project is presented by John Abraham and produced by JA Entertainment and Vaanar Nirmit. Directed by Isha Pungaliya, the film looks at the bond between Pooja R Bhale, founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation, and her Siberian husky, Oslo.

Festival attendees saw the teaser during one of the special screenings, where the response was described as immediate and warm, as per Times Now.

The clip opens with a quick montage of different animals, set against a single voiceover line: “Animals are a gift. They are more than human. Are we willing to open our hearts to them?” The segment sets the tone for the non-linear documentary, which centers on the idea that animals guide and ground human lives.

John Abraham on Oslo: A Tale Of Promise teaser

Speaking at IFFI, John Abraham said the first look was meant to act only as an introduction, reported Times Now. “The teaser is only a window, but even in those few moments, people can feel Oslo’s presence and Pooja’s truth,” he said. He added that the film asks viewers to slow down and pay attention to another being’s perspective.

Director Isha Pungaliya also commented at the event, saying the audience’s reaction reinforced the strength of the narrative. “We knew the story carried its own weight, but seeing people connect to it so quickly has been moving,” she said.

What Oslo: A Tale Of Promise explores

The documentary follows the bond between Oslo and Pooja, tracing how their connection led to broader ecological work. Earlier, John Abraham had said, “Animals don’t need us. We need them more. For grounding, for healing.” He described the film as a tribute to that belief.

A release date for Oslo: A Tale Of Promise has not been announced. The team is expected to share a timeline once the post-festival rollout is finalised.