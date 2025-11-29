Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika claims cyber attack on son, he is being ‘eliminated’ from industry

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, has claimed that her son is the target of a cyber attack with the aim of ‘eliminating’ him from the film industry. Talking to Manorama Online, Mallika also claimed that none of the film organisations are stepping in to support her son when he’s being targeted. Here’s what she said. Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika claimed no film organisation was supporting her son against cyber attacks.

Mallika says son Prithviraj is being targeted in cyber attacks

After Prithviraj’s film Vilaayath Budha was released in theatres on November 21, Mallika claims that her son and the film were both targeted online. She claimed that those within the film industry are trying to destroy her son.

She told them, “When there is an attack on Prithviraj, there are only a few organisations or individuals who speak out against it. They are blatantly abusing him online, mostly targeting only him. Prithvi is their main target. If you ask organisations about it, nobody has any answers. The attempt is to eliminate Prithviraj as an actor from the industry, and those in the Malayalam film industry are the ones doing it. They are also unhappy with actor Thilakan's son, Shammi Thilakan, making an upward rise in Malayalam cinema.”

Mallika stated that film organisations, such as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), should take a stand against such attacks. She also claimed to have collected the IDs of the individuals who carried out the cyberattack, urging the film industry to support her son.

Recent work

Prithviraj began 2025 by getting into controversy due to the Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan, which he directed and starred in. The film had scenes depicting the Gujarat riots that had to be removed or altered after its release. Nonetheless, the film became the second-highest-grosser of Malayalam cinema. He also starred in the Hindi Netflix film Sarzameen. In Vilaayath Budha, he played a sandalwood smuggler named Double Mohanan. Prithviraj has numerous films lined up, including I Nobody, Khalifa and Santhosh Trophy in Malayalam, Daayra in Hindi and Varanasi in Telugu.