Why Ram Gopal Varma never directed Shah Rukh Khan? Filmmaker reveals the real reason

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with nearly every heavyweight filmmaker in Bollywood yet one notable name remains missing from the list, i.e. Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker behind cult classics like Satya (1998) and Rangeela (1995) has now revealed why a collaboration with the King Khan never materialised. Ram Gopal Varma praised Shah Rukh Khan's natural screen presence, stating that directors often have little influence over his performances.

Ram Gopal Varma opens about working with SRK

Speaking on a podcast with Radio Nasha, Ram explained, “We had many meetings, but I always felt Shah Rukh is like a live wire bursting with energy. My filmmaking style is composed and intense. Restricting Shah Rukh to that space felt unfair to him and to the fans who come expecting his trademark charm and charisma. At one point, I approached him for Company. But Mallik’s character needed to be very laid-back and lazy that’s the opposite of what people expect from Shah Rukh. I had a terrific story for him, but it didn’t happen.”

Varma further praised Shah Rukh’s extraordinary screen presence and independence as a performer. He said that SRK is so effortless that directors often have little to add, “When you tell Shah Rukh about a scene, he gets up and just does it. He’s fantastic. I felt there was nothing for me to do in his film. Directors don’t make a big difference in his movies because he can hold the camera entirely on his own. That’s a very different kind of stardom.”

Ram Gopal Varma and Shah Rukh's latest projects

Ram Gopal Varma last directed the 2024 political thriller Vyuham Part 2, continuing his exploration of real-world power dynamics. He is gearing up for his next project, a horror thriller titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The film follows the eerie tale of a gangster who, after being killed in a police encounter, returns as a vengeful spirit to haunt the very officers who ended his life. The intriguing premise is backed by a powerful cast featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ramya Krishnan.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023), and is now preparing for one of his most anticipated upcoming films, King. The action-thriller features him alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in her first major theatrical role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi.