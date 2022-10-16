Hema Malini says she is unable to always rush to her Mathura constituency: Can’t go, I've to look after my grandchildren

Actor Hema Malini has spoken about how she juggles roles in her personal life, as a politician, as an actor, as a mother and a grandmother. In a new interview, Hema said that if she is asked to visit her constituency, Mathura, she is unable 'to rush there'. She also added that she has to remind her constituency of her 'other duties'. Hema also added that at times she has to look after her grandchildren and can't visit her constituency. (Also Read | When Hema Malini's mother-in-law visited her without telling anyone in house after Esha Deol's birth)

Hema was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hema defeated Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) in Mathura. She was then elected to Lok Sabha. Hema travels between Mathura and Mumbai to balance her role as a politician and her personal life.

Speaking with Times of India, Hema said, "It requires a lot of serious time management and juggling skills. Bahot adjustment karna padta hai (I have to make a lot of adjustments). Suddenly if I am called to my constituency, I am not always able to rush there, I have to remind my constituency of my other duties. Sometimes when I can’t go (to Mathura) it is because my daughters are out of Mumbai and I have to look after my grandchildren. But when I am in Mathura I am all there. Then there's my dance practice, too."

She also spoke about her films, "They were all nice. But I like some of my scenes in every film rather than the films in totality. I liked Gulzar Saab’s Meera a lot. The other day I saw my film with Dharamji, Dillagi, which was directed by Basu Chatterjee. It was such a simple and sweet film. I looked so pretty in my cotton sarees and no make-up. But of course, my most famous film is Sholay. I did a lot of films with Dharamji. But Sholay remains special."

When asked if she would like to work with Dharmendra again, she replied that if they were offered 'something like what Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood did in The Bridges Of Madison Country, then why not?'

Hema and Dharmendra featured together in several movies including Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Chacha Bhatija and Kinara (1977), The Burning Train (1980) and Razia Sultana (1983). Her first film with Dharmendra was Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970).

She tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980. They became parents to two daughters--Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol (born 1985). Esha married Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two children--Radhya and Miraya. Ahana tied the knot with Vaibhav Vohra. They are parents to Darien Vohra, Astraia Vohra and Adea Vohra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON