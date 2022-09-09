When Hema Malini's mother-in-law visited her without telling anyone in house after Esha Deol's birth: 'Khush raho'

Actor Hema Malini had once spoken about how her mother-in-law Satwant Kaur went to meet her at a dubbing studio after she gave birth to her elder daughter, actor Esha Deol. In the book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema said Satwant visited her without informing 'anyone in the house'. She also recalled how her father-in-law Kewal Kishan Singh Deol would tease Hema's father or brother after defeating them in arm-wrestling. (Also Read | Hema Malini wears a garland, sits next to Dharmendra on their wedding day)

Hema tied the knot with actor Dharmendra in 1980. They became parents to two daughters--Esha in 1981 and Ahana Deol in 1985. Dharmendra was previously married to Parkash Kaur. He has four children with her--two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby and two daughters--Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Speaking to the author, Hema had said, "He (Kewal Kishan Singh Deol) would drop by and meet my father or brother for chai. Instead of shaking hands, he would arm-wrestle them, and after defeating them he would jokingly say, 'Tum log ghee-makkhan-lassi khao, idli aur sambhar se taqat nahi aati (Have butter, buttermilk, clarified butter. Idli and sambhar won't make you strong). My father would join in the laughter. He (Dharmendra's father) was a very jovial person."

She also spoke about Satwant, "Dharamji's mother Satwant Kaur was equally warm and kind-hearted. I remember how she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu after I had conceived Esha. She hadn't informed anyone in the house. I touched her feet, she hugged me and said, "Beta, khush raho hamesha (Be happy always)." I was happy that they were happy with me."

Hema made her Bollywood debut with Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). She went on to feature in many films such as Johny Mera Naam (1970), Seeta Aur Geeta (1971), Dharmatma and Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1979), Satte Pe Satta (1982), Sitapur Ki Geeta (1986), Aatank (1996), Veer-Zaara (2004), and Aarakshan (2011) among many others. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON