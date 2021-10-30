Here's how Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic dance turned hilarious. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez danced to his new song, Mere Yaara, but the romantic number was turned into a hilarious one when the heart-shaped balloon that he offered her, burst mid-way.

The video began with Akshay Kumar holding a heart-shaped, red-coloured balloon as he bent down on his knees, in front of Jaqueline Fernandez. He offered it to Jacqueline who took it and the duo started dancing with the balloon placed in between them. However, the balloon went off, and both the actors started laughing. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “And that’s how I and @jacquelinef143 showcase how to burst the bubble on seemingly perfect romance. Quite literally #MereYaaraa.”

The video seems to have been recorded on a film set as the actors are seen atop a terrace, overlooking a crowded road. The video also has the backdrop of a huge poster of Hollywood film, Fast and Furious 9.

Jacqueline also shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote, “#mereyaaraa @akshaykumar #sooryavanshi can’t wait!!!” Mere Yaara is a song from Sooryavanshi, Akshay’s upcoming film that hits theatres on November 5.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the shutting down of cinema halls for a long duration.

Sooryavanshi is a continuation of Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’. The first film in the series was Ajay Devgn-starrer Singam and soon came the sequel, Singham Returns. Ranveer Singh later joined the franchise and Rohit Shetty came out with Simmba that also featured Sara Ali Khan.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar and will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Akshay Kumar and Jacaqueline Fernandez will be seen together in their upcoming film, Ram Setu that also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2022.