Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted to a post about jealous people calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘womaniser and mumma’s boy’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been under the constant glare of social media scrutiny, with a section of social media users being critical about Ranbir's behaviour and labelling him a "misogynist" and an "unsupportive husband". In a subtle move, Alia has taken a stand to defend her husband against the barrage of criticism and misconceptions surrounding him. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on being called ‘toxic’ for his viral lipstick comment Ranbir got married to Alia in April 2022. (ANI)

Alia defends Ranbir

In a telling display of her support, Alia recently took to social media to react to a post that defended her husband against the torrent of online criticism he has faced.

The post mentioned, “Funny how jealous people always call him red flag, womaniser, mumma’s boy etc. but Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter’s initials in his brand’s name. If this is red flag then I guess it’s better than every so called green flag on the internet."

Alia showed her support by liking the post on Instagram. The screenshot of the same has surfaced on Reddit, with social media users praising Alia for showing her support.

Earlier this month, Ranbir launched his lifestyle store, ARKS, in Mumbai. His brand’s name incorporates the initials of his wife Alia and daughter Raha.

This is not the first time that Alia has defended Ranbir in the virtual world. Some time back, a video had surfaced online showing clips where Ranbir seemingly ignored Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration.

At that time, Alia defended Ranbir by liking a video which was titled, 'The Ranbir Kapoor they don’t post about’. The video, which was posted on a fan page, showed a different light on Ranbir's behaviour at the event. The footage shows Ranbir displaying affectionate care towards his wife Alia Bhatt, as well as lending a helping hand to Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's father. The video highlighted his compassionate and kind side.

About the couple

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt face intense scrutiny on social media. Some time back, Ranbir was trolled after a video of Alia went viral talking about how he asked her to wipe off her lipstick. Ranbir was called toxic and misogynistic.

In an interview with Zoom, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to the negative buzz. She said, “They adore each other. They’ve created the most beautiful ever child, Raha. She is so so adorable. They are amazing parents. So, I don’t think they really care about what people say". Ranbir got married to Alia in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.