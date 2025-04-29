‘This is him, this is him!’ Here's what Shah Rukh Khan did when a fan couldn't hold back her tears of joy | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is a global star with a huge fan following all around the globe. Fans are always wanting to get a glimpse of their favourite King Khan whether it is at home or outside the country. In a recent viral video, a fan girl has narrated her meeting with the star which left her overwhelmed with emotions as she could not stop her tears of joy. Shah Rukh Khan recently met an emotional fangirl in Germany. The actor hugged and blessed the fan.

Shah Rukh hugged and blessed his fans

The video is apparently from Germany and the actor can be seen walking out from a hotel with her manager Pooja Dadlani. In the clip shared by SRK's fan club, the fan girl can be seen crying and saying, "Guys, you would not believe what just happened. I just came here and we saw his body guard coming outside and I was telling my friends, 'Guys, this is him, this is him' and he was already saying don't take pictures". The girl humbly asked the actor if she could get one hug and to her delight, Shah Rukh hugged her and all her friends. "He saw that I was crying and then he put his hand over my head and and said, 'God bless you' and asked us where we were from," the girl said while still overwhelmed with emotions.

Fans react

The fans started commenting on the viral video feeling the girl's reaction saying that she is indeed lucky to get the star's blessings. One comment read, "I also want this experience,.. I love so much." While another one added, "Every Srkians Can Feel Her Happiness". Another one said, "I understand your feeling (red heart emoji)". Another fan recalled meeting the superstar in Singapore as he commented, “Wow you’re very lucky. I met him before in Singapore. He is a very kind and humble person. Understand your emotions . King of Bollywood always touched his fans heart. May Allah bless him with healthy and happy long life”

SRK meets fans in Germany

Several photos and video of the superstar meeting and greeting his fans have been making rounds on the Internet. One of SRK's fan club posted pictures of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge actor hugging a fan and giving an autograph on the back of her t-shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which proved to be a commercial success. The actor will next be seen in an action thriller, titled King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is reportedly set to star his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.