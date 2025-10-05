Hina Khan says taboo surrounds artists battling cancer in entertainment industry: 'A few days are difficult'

Actor Hina Khan, who has been battling stage three breast cancer after being diagnosed last year, talked about the taboos surrounding artists in the entertainment industry who have been fighting the disease. Speaking with news agency ANI, Hina opened up about the importance of mental health and the love from the family in battling such diseases. Hina Khan opened up about her cancer diagnosis in June last year.

Hina Khan says a person shouldn't quit working if diagnosed with cancer

Hina said a person battling cancer doesn't need to sit at home and stop working. "This taboo that a cancer patient has to sit at home and do nothing, and that their life is over, is not true. A few days are difficult, but after that, you can get back to work. You should have that will, that strength and the love of your family," said Hina.

Hina on if she will ever quit acting

The actor said that she will never quit acting as long as her health permits. "I will always keep doing this (acting), provided my body supports me. Your mental strength is the most important thing. Therefore, you must be mentally strong and remain happy. If you think this (cancer) is nothing, it becomes nothing," she added.

About Hina's cancer diagnosis

Hina opened up about her diagnosis in June last year. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. A part of her note read, "I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

She had added, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy."

About Hina's career, personal life

Hina gained recognition for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for her negative character, Komolika, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor, who has also appeared in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, was recently seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. Hina was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for Griha Laxmi. She recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.