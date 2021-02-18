Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh shares first poster of Dussehra 2021 release; Fans excited for Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa

Diljit Dosanjh has shared the poster of his upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi actor not only announced the movie but the poster he shared also revealed he is reuniting with Sonam Bajwa. However, fans couldn't contain their excitement when they spotted Shehnaaz Gill's name on the poster.

In a caricature creative shared on Twitter, Diljit was seen piggybacking a baby while the duo smiled at each other. The actor revealed that the movie is set to release on Dussehra this year. "This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!" his caption read. Not only is Diljit leading the movie, but he is also co-producing the project with Daljit Thind. The movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

Honsla Rakh sees Diljit working with Sonam for the third time, after the success of their Sardaaji franchise. It marks Diljit and Shehnaaz's first collaboration. Following the announcement, fans expressed their excitement over seeing the duo in the same frame.

"Can't wait to see you and Shehnaaz," read a comment. "Omgggg Shehnaaz and diljit in one frame... this gotta be a blockbuster...!! Can't wait," added another fan. "DiljitX shehnaaz are you freaking kidding me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote another.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Ahhhh I can’t wait to see this! You and Shehnaaz are two of my favorite celebrities! ALL THE BEST TO THE ENTIRE TEAM FOR THE FILM SHOOT! ♥️🧿🙏 — Kiara ☃️❄️ (@asdfghjzkr) February 18, 2021 SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL AND DILJIT DOSANJH 😭💘💘💘💘 BOTH MY FAVOURITE PEOPLE😭😭😭😭😭💘💘💘💘💘💘 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮 (@bindaaskudi) February 18, 2021 Already very excited to see Shehnaaz sharing big screen with you and others 😭♥️ — 𝑀𝑢𝑠𝑘𝑎𝑛 ·˚ (@TheBitchyAss) February 18, 2021 OMGGGG!!! A huge blockbuster on the way. Diljeet your stardom remains unmatched and combining that with the aura, charm and hardwork of our queen #ShehnaazGill will make it more top notch ❤️



Lookinh forward to this one and goodluck ❤️😭 — Haya ✨ (@sunshine_hayaa) February 18, 2021

Diljit has been in the news lately for his continuous support towards the ongoing farmers' protest while making headlines for his time-to-time banter with Kangana Ranaut. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Bollywood movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As for Shehnaaz, the Bigg Boss 14 alumnus has been making the headlines for her music videos, with the recent one featuring Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga, which surpassed 100 Million views last month. She also keeps everyone entertained with her interactions with the paparazzi.

