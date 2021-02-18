Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh shares first poster of Dussehra 2021 release; Fans excited for Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa
Diljit Dosanjh has shared the poster of his upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi actor not only announced the movie but the poster he shared also revealed he is reuniting with Sonam Bajwa. However, fans couldn't contain their excitement when they spotted Shehnaaz Gill's name on the poster.
In a caricature creative shared on Twitter, Diljit was seen piggybacking a baby while the duo smiled at each other. The actor revealed that the movie is set to release on Dussehra this year. "This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!" his caption read. Not only is Diljit leading the movie, but he is also co-producing the project with Daljit Thind. The movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.
Honsla Rakh sees Diljit working with Sonam for the third time, after the success of their Sardaaji franchise. It marks Diljit and Shehnaaz's first collaboration. Following the announcement, fans expressed their excitement over seeing the duo in the same frame.
"Can't wait to see you and Shehnaaz," read a comment. "Omgggg Shehnaaz and diljit in one frame... this gotta be a blockbuster...!! Can't wait," added another fan. "DiljitX shehnaaz are you freaking kidding me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote another.
Also Read: Smriti Irani picks Tuada Kutta Tommy over 'Pawri' girl: 'Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho'
Check out a few more reactions below:
Diljit has been in the news lately for his continuous support towards the ongoing farmers' protest while making headlines for his time-to-time banter with Kangana Ranaut. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Bollywood movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
As for Shehnaaz, the Bigg Boss 14 alumnus has been making the headlines for her music videos, with the recent one featuring Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga, which surpassed 100 Million views last month. She also keeps everyone entertained with her interactions with the paparazzi.
Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
