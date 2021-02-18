IND USA
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh shares first poster of Dussehra 2021 release; Fans excited for Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa

Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor shared the first poster of the film on Thursday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh has shared the poster of his upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh. The Punjabi actor not only announced the movie but the poster he shared also revealed he is reuniting with Sonam Bajwa. However, fans couldn't contain their excitement when they spotted Shehnaaz Gill's name on the poster.

In a caricature creative shared on Twitter, Diljit was seen piggybacking a baby while the duo smiled at each other. The actor revealed that the movie is set to release on Dussehra this year. "This Dusshera #HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!!" his caption read. Not only is Diljit leading the movie, but he is also co-producing the project with Daljit Thind. The movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

Honsla Rakh sees Diljit working with Sonam for the third time, after the success of their Sardaaji franchise. It marks Diljit and Shehnaaz's first collaboration. Following the announcement, fans expressed their excitement over seeing the duo in the same frame.

"Can't wait to see you and Shehnaaz," read a comment. "Omgggg Shehnaaz and diljit in one frame... this gotta be a blockbuster...!! Can't wait," added another fan. "DiljitX shehnaaz are you freaking kidding me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" wrote another.

Also Read: Smriti Irani picks Tuada Kutta Tommy over 'Pawri' girl: 'Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho'

Check out a few more reactions below:

Diljit has been in the news lately for his continuous support towards the ongoing farmers' protest while making headlines for his time-to-time banter with Kangana Ranaut. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Bollywood movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As for Shehnaaz, the Bigg Boss 14 alumnus has been making the headlines for her music videos, with the recent one featuring Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga, which surpassed 100 Million views last month. She also keeps everyone entertained with her interactions with the paparazzi.

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have been at loggerheads since a few months.
Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'

UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to Kangana Ranaut's recent comments about him during a television interview. Diljit, without naming her, called her out for her 'drama'.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen in a car on Thursday afternoon.
Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen in Bandra on Thursday noon amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have been at odds on social media.
Swara says 'don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana becomes MP

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's third DCA talent
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's 3rd DCA talent, Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Karan Johar took to social media and revealed that Dhairya Karwa is the third of the four talents roped in for his DCA talent squad. The actor was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and will soon appear in Ranveer Singh-led 83.
Renee Sen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.
Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen, was at her candid best in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She answered questions about everything, from her relationship status to career.
Shahid Kapoor has shared a funny video.
Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh.
Honsla Rakh poster: Diljit Dosanjh to take over Dussehra 2021 with Shehnaaz Gil

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill for his upcoming Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor shared the first poster of the film on Thursday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi at their wedding.
Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Dia Mirza spoke of how husband Vaibhav Rekhi and she decided on a priestess to conduct their wedding. She noted that Sheela Atta was the aunt of her childhood friend Ananya, who is also a priestess. She also spoke about how theirs was an eco-friendly wedding.
R Madhavan starred in hit films such as 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu series.
R Madhavan honoured with Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 AM IST
  R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Nick Jonas' 2018 trip to India with Priyanka Chopra changed their wedding plans

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. However, the actor has now revealed that they initially planned on marrying in 2019.
Waheeda Rehman has been a part of various hit Hindi films.
When Waheeda Rehman spoke about being told to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name

UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman is one of the few actors who refused to change their names upon entering the Hindi film industry. In an old interview, the gorgeous actor spoke about why she stuck to her original name.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Kesari actor's wife booked in his death case, Rakhi Sawant to end marriage

UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
From Kesari actor Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law being booked for abetment to suicide to Rakhi Sawant declaring that she would end her marriage, here are top entertainment news stories.
Karisma Kapoor and Babita were spotted at Kareena Kapoor's house on Wednesday.
Karisma, Babita, Ibrahim visit Kareena before her delivery. See pics

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Amid countdown to Kareena Kapoor's delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid her a visit at her residence on Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Bombay HC asks Sushant fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
Sara Ali Khan with her friends.
Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon has shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. She is expecting her third child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.
