Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar beats Jaat lifetime at lightning speed; mints 149 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 09, 2025 03:12 PM IST

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: The fifth film in the Housefull franchise is bringing in big bucks since its release.

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma, had a good first weekend worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 142.40 crore worldwide in three days of release. (Also Read: Housefull 5 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film beats Kesari Chapter 2 on 1st weekend, earns 87 crore)

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.
Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

Housefull 5 worldwide box office

The trade website reports that in three days, Housefull 5 brought in 87.5 crore net and 104.40 crore gross in India. Adding to that the 38 crore from overseas, the film collected a total of 142.40 crore in three days. As per the film’s team, Housefull 5 collected 91.83 crore net in India so far. 

This means that the film’s collections have overtaken the lifetime of the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, which made 118.36 crore. The film will also beat Akshay’s previous film, Kesari Chapter 2, which had made 144.62 crore. Depending on how the film performs on the weekdays, it will soon also beat Akshay’s Sky Force collection of 149 crore. 

The only films to stand in Housefull 5’s way after that would be Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar with its 184.6 crore collection and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2’s 233.7 crore haul. For now, the 807.88 crore haul of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava seems unbeatable. 

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 tells the story of three men called Jolly being suspects for the murder of a rich industrialist on a cruise ship. The film has two different endings with two different killers, depending on the theatre at which it was watched. Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever also star in it.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar beats Jaat lifetime at lightning speed; mints 149 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On