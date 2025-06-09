Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar beats Jaat lifetime at lightning speed; mints 149 crore

Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Tarun Mansukhani’s ensemble film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Soundarya Sharma, had a good first weekend worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹142.40 crore worldwide in three days of release. (Also Read: Housefull 5 box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film beats Kesari Chapter 2 on 1st weekend, earns ₹87 crore) Housefull 5 worldwide box office collection day 3: Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

Housefull 5 worldwide box office

The trade website reports that in three days, Housefull 5 brought in ₹87.5 crore net and ₹104.40 crore gross in India. Adding to that the ₹38 crore from overseas, the film collected a total of ₹142.40 crore in three days. As per the film’s team, Housefull 5 collected ₹91.83 crore net in India so far.

This means that the film’s collections have overtaken the lifetime of the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, which made ₹118.36 crore. The film will also beat Akshay’s previous film, Kesari Chapter 2, which had made ₹144.62 crore. Depending on how the film performs on the weekdays, it will soon also beat Akshay’s Sky Force collection of ₹149 crore.

The only films to stand in Housefull 5’s way after that would be Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar with its ₹184.6 crore collection and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2’s ₹233.7 crore haul. For now, the ₹807.88 crore haul of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava seems unbeatable.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 tells the story of three men called Jolly being suspects for the murder of a rich industrialist on a cruise ship. The film has two different endings with two different killers, depending on the theatre at which it was watched. Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever also star in it.