How did Dharmendra meet Hema Malini? A look at their dramatic and filmy love story

One would not imagine a love story between a tubewell fitter from Punjab and a classical dancer from Madras in their wildest dreams. And yet, that is what Dharmendra and Hema Malini's scandalous romance is all about. Their filmy story, when broken down, featured everything from dramatic declarations of love to forbidden romance. Take a look. Hema Malini and Dharmendra were a hit pair in the 1970s, having worked in numerous films together.

Dharmendra’s first marriage

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol from Nasrali, Punjab, was only 19 when he married Prakash Kaur in 1954. It was only in 1960 that a Filmfare talent contest helped this tubewell fitter land his first role in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. After the birth of his four children (Sunny Deol, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta) and a move to Mumbai, cupid struck Dharmendra when he met Hema Malini for the first time.

Meeting Hema Malini

In the 1970s, Hema and Dharmendra became a hit pair, working together in films like Sharafat and Tum Haseen Main Jawan, followed by Naya Zamana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Patthar Aur Payal, Pratigya, Sholay, and many others. The rumour mills were also swirling that the duo was in a relationship off-screen, too. On the set of Sholay, Dharmendra’s love for Hema was undeniable, even though she had just gotten out of a relationship with Sanjeev Kapoor.

Their dramatic wedding

Hema’s mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, didn’t approve of the relationship as Dharmendra was a married man. In the biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, the actor mentioned how her parents opposed her relationship with him. They even wanted her to marry Jeetendra, who was then dating Shobha Sippy, his now wife. When Dharmendra got wind of it, he flew to Chennai to stop it all and declare his love for Hema. In 1980, she reportedly gave him an ultimatum to marry her.

The scandal of it all

Despite Hema and Dharmendra's attempts to keep their relationship under wraps, news of their marriage leaked out. In 1980, Hema’s mother confirmed to a Tamil daily that Hema, then 30, had been in love with Dharmendra, who was then 45, for seven years. The couple had gotten married on May 2. Hema recalled in her memoir that once news got out, she was called the “first lady of second marriages.” Everybody had begun talking behind their back.

Their children’s births

Esha Deol, their first child, was born in 1981. On Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Hema’s friend Neetu Kohli recalled how Dharmendra booked 100 rooms at a hospital to ensure his wife had privacy. “When Esha was going to be born, nobody knew that Hema was pregnant, so Dharam ji had booked the whole hospital for Esha. He booked all the 100 rooms for Esha to be born,” she shared. Their second daughter, Ahana, was born in 1985.

Dharmendra shut down rumours of an affair

In 1983, rumours were abound of Dharmendra’s affair with Anita Raj during the making of Nauker Biwi Ka. Shutting down rumours, the veteran told HT there was ‘nothing hanky-panky’ about their relationship, adding, “For heaven's sake, Hema is my wife now, the mother of my daughter Eaha. How can I even think of hurting her by emotionally involving myself with another woman? And as far as the physical flings go, well, I have never claimed to be a martyr or a saint!” Anita married Sunil Hingorani in 1986.