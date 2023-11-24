Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands, share a conversation as they exit Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. Several pictures and videos of the duo surfaced on social media platforms. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they celebrate Diwali with his family. See pics) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Mumbai airport.

Hrithik, Saba hold hands

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Hrithik was seen wearing a black and white T-shirt paired with khaki pants and white sneakers. He also wore a cap and carried a jacket. Saba Azad was seen in a brown top, cream trousers and flat shoes. She carried a book. The duo held hands as they exited the airport.

Hrithik, Saba greet paparazzi

As the paparazzi greeted the actors, they responded with a smile. The duo shared a conversation as they walked towards their car. They said goodbye to the paparazzi before leaving the airport in the same car.

About Hrithik and Saba

Hrithik and Saba are often seen together. They celebrated Diwali with his family. A few weeks ago, Hrithik posted pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Hrithik and Saba held hands as they sat on a staircase. His whole family, including Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, and other family members stood behind them.

Earlier, Hrithik shared a string of pictures on Instagram from his sister Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash. He captioned, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash." In the pictures, Hrithik posed with Saba and his uncle Rajesh Roshan.

Hrithik and Saba's projects

Hrithik recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Fighter. He took to Instagram and shared a series of monochrome shots of himself. He captioned the post, "@avigowariker and his 2 minute made instant post pack up shot." Hrithik looked straight into the camera. Saba had commented, "Oh hi."

He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is being touted as India's first aerial action film. The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024. Apart from that, Hrithik also has War 2 alongside Jr NTR. Hrithik recently made an appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 as Kabir.

Saba is garnering praise for her role in the Amazon MiniTV show Who's Your Gynac.

