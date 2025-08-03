Hrithik Roshan exudes James Bond vibes at Sri Lanka event, dances to War 2 song; fans say ‘Greek God for a reason’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie War 2. Ahead of the film's release, the actor was seen attending an event in Sri Lanka where he interacted with fans and also grooved to the film's latest track, Aavan Jaavan. The actor shared pictures of his stylish look from the event, and fans can't stop swooning over his looks. Hrithik Roshan shares stylish pictures from an event in Sri Lanka.

Hrithik Roshan shares stylish pictures

On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a few pictures, looking dashing in a black formal suit paired with brown shoes and black glasses. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Thank you Sri Lanka for a memorable evening. See you soon in the cinemas. 14th Aug #WAR2.” The actor was in Sri Lanka to attend the grand launch event of a resort named City Of Dreams.

Fans couldn’t get enough of his stylish pictures. One of the comments read, “Greek God for a reason.” Another commented, “Speechless…” A fan from Sri Lanka wrote, “It was a dream come true, honestly, to have been able to talk for a few minutes on stage. It’s going to be a core memory for me ❤️ Sir, your eyes sparkle! Thank you for visiting our beautiful island.” Another fan called him “The Most Handsome Bollywood Actor.” Some fans also felt “he is giving James Bond vibes.”

A video from the event also showed the Bollywood star grooving to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’s title track and performing the hook step of War 2’s first track, Aavan Jaavan.

About War 2

The spy action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is part of YRF’s Spy Universe and marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. The film will feature an intense face-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR, and it also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 14 and will clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.