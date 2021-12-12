Hrithik Roshan hails Ayushmann Khurrana's 'extraordinary' performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, gets big jhappi

Hrithik Roshan seems to be blown away with Ayushmann Khurrana's new release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The War actor has penned notes of appreciation for the actor as well as his co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor.

Ayushmann plays a body builder while Vaani plays a trans woman in the film which has received mostly positive reviews from the critics.

Calling Ayushmann an extraordinary actor, Hrithik wrote on Twitter, "You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens! Thanks for inspiring me with this one! Extraordinary you are! Huge congrats! Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui."

Ayushmann replied to him, saying, “Big jhappi to you bhai. I can’t even.. This really means a lot! Thank you!”

Praising Vaani's work as well, Hrithik tweeted, “My dear dear Vaani! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I’m a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate!! @Vaaniofficial.”

Hrithik also went on to write a message for director Abhishek Kapoor, inviting him to celebrate with him. He wrote, “Dear Gattu . What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come , let’s celebrate !! @Abhishekapoor.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released to an average opening on Friday but showed decent growth on Saturday. Its two day collection stands at around ₹8 crore.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “For its almost two-hour runtime, the story is fast paced and doesn't go off track. Right from the build-up to twists to climax, it sticks to its crux without bringing needless subplots. However, Abhishek could have done a lot with the story at hand in terms by showing a bit more of what actually happens in real life when people go through such biases in the society based on their gender identity. Even the climax doesn't evoke any strong emotion or make you stand up and applaud the message the film had set out to deliver.”