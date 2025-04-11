Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan hangs out with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in New York, fans wonder if meeting was about Krrish 4

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 11, 2025 10:48 AM IST

During a meet-and-greet event with fans in the US, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he spent some quality time with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in New York. 

Actor Hrithik Roshan's New York trip included a meetup with his Krrish co-star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. He also watched Nick's Broadway show, The Last Five Years. The meeting has left the fans wondering if their get-together was related to the upcoming fourth chapter of the Krrish franchise. Also read: Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut Krrish 4; Fans ask 'are you coming back'

Hrithik Roshan recently announced that he will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4.
Hrithik Roshan recently announced that he will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4.

Hrithik meets Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

During a meet-and-greet event with fans in the US, Hrithik revealed that he spent some quality time with Priyanka and Nick in New York. He also praised Nick for his Broadway show. A video of Hrithik talking about the meeting has surfaced on social media.

"Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra... Watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey,” Hrithik says in the video.

Fans took to the comment section to speculate about Priyanka's potential involvement in Krrish 4, with many wondering if she'll star alongside Hrithik Roshan. "Will Priyanka be a part of Krrish 4?" and "Hrithik and Priyanka together again?" were just a few of the comments.

“Honestly I badly want the krish news to be true… imagine her & priety together with hrithik,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Is Priyanka coming back to Krrish 4”.

“Love this new and I hoping Priyanka will be in Krish bc it will not be complete without her in it, that my favorite movie,” one social media user shared, and another mentioned, “OMG btw hope PC will be in krrish4”.

About Priyanka and Hrithik’s work

Priyanka has worked with the Roshans in the popular superhero franchise Krrish. She played the love interest of Hrithik's titular character in Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), both directed and produced by Rakesh, under his banner Filmkraft Productions. She has also starred opposite Hrithik in Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Last month, Rakesh announced that Hrithik will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. The fourth instalment of the Koi...Mil Gaya franchise will be co-produced by Rakesh and Aditya Chopra. Rakesh posted the news on Instagram and wrote, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!”

