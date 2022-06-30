Hrithik Roshan jokes about his cooking 'talent' after making scrambled eggs and toast for son: 'I’m amazing’

On Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared new pictures on Instagram. One picture was of the breakfast he made and another one was of his son Hridhaan Roshan relishing it. For the breakfast, Hrithik made scrambled eggs and toast. As soon as he dropped the photos, actor Preity Zinta requested him to cook for her, as well. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan take sons out to lunch on Hridaan's birthday

Sharing the photos, Hrithik wrote, “My god! I surprise myself I tell you. I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing (all rubbish but I choose to trust the little man Hridz). Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries."

Preity Zinta commented on Hrithik's post, “Pls learn so u can cook for us.” Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Looks amazing.” Ishaan Khatter said, “10/10 would smash that scramble." Hrithik's body trainer Kris Gethin commented, “I’ll be expecting mostly whites and no butter on that bread boyo.”

Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan married in 2000. They welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. They parted ways in 2014. While she is dating actor Arslan Goni now, Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad.

Earlier this month, Hrithik shared on his Instagram handle that he had finished the filming of his upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It will be the first time when Hrithik and Saif will be seen together on the screen in almost two decades. They last worked together in 2002's film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Vikram Vedha is set to be theatrically released on September 30, 2022. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan talks of Saif Ali Khan's 'powerful presence' as they wrap Vikram Vedha filming; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Apart from this, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in the pipeline. The film will star Deepika Padukone opposite him and Anil Kapoor will essay a supporting role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON