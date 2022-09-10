Hrithik Roshan reacts angrily after fan forcefully tries to take selfie with him: 'Kya kar raha hai?'

Hrithik Roshan was upset after a fan forcefully tried to take a selfie with him recently. The actor, who will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, was spotted leaving a movie theatre in Mumbai after watching Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. A video of Hrithik getting angry with the fan was shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Read more: Inside Rakesh Roshan's birthday with Hrithik Roshan, grandsons and the whole family

In the clip, Hrithik was standing near his car and ensuring his sons’ safety as they got inside the car. A fan could be seen breaking past the actor’s security, and forcefully clicking a selfie with Hrithik Roshan, even as he looked upset with his behaviour. Soon, someone from Hrithik’s team pushed the fan away from the actor, while he looked upset. Before getting inside his car and leaving, Hrithik told the fan, “Kya kar raha hai (what are you doing)?"

A few weeks ago, a similar incident took place with actor Shah Rukh Khan as he made his way out of Mumbai airport. After a fan had tried to forcefully take a selfie with Shah Rukh, the actor looked upset. He was joined by son Aryan Khan, who was seen trying to protect his father as they headed to their car.

Hrithik will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film is slated to release on September 30. The trailer of the film, which is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name, was released earlier this week. The Tamil film starred R Madhavan as the cop, while Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster. Radhika Apte will also be seen in the Hindi film. She plays the role of Vikram's wife and Vedha's lawyer. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

Hrithik also has Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline. The action film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter is slated for release in September 2023.

