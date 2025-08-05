Hrithik Roshan reveals why he decided to turn director with superhero film Krrish 4: ‘Not keeping life monotonous’

With anticipation running high for War 2, Hrithik Roshan continues to dominate headlines, but it’s not the only project that has fans buzzing. Equally generating excitement is Krrish 4, the long-awaited next chapter in the superhero franchise. This time, though, it’s more than just a return to the cape and mask. In a major creative leap, Hrithik will also make his directorial debut, taking the reins from his father, legendary filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan's Krrish films were directed by his dad Rakesh Roshan previously.

Hrithik opens up about Krrish 4

As both star and director, Hrithik is set to redefine Krrish's legacy with a fresh vision and a new personal milestone in his cinematic journey. This bold move has sparked immense curiosity among fans and the film industry alike. In a recent interaction reported by Deccan Chronicle, Hrithik opened up about his upcoming directorial debut and the emotions tied to it.

“I hope there’s a director in me that I can be proud of as I step into the director’s shoes for my next film,” he said. Acknowledging that the journey ahead is new and challenging, Hrithik added, “I’m going to be that person in the room who knows the least, in so many ways. It’s a new journey, and I’m excited that I’m not keeping my life monotonous. I like doing new things. I’m curious, and I’m wondering if there’s a director in me, waiting to be discovered.”

About Krrish 4

While official details of Krrish 4 remain tightly under wraps, what is known is enough to build anticipation. Buzz is that the film will delve into the theme of time travel — a first for the franchise — opening doors to limitless storytelling possibilities.

Currently in pre-production at YRF Studios, the film has a specialised VFX team working on elaborate pre-visualisation sequences. Hrithik is said to be actively involved in every creative step, collaborating closely with writers and producer Aditya Chopra to shape what could be the most ambitious chapter of the Krrish saga yet.

Filming is expected to begin in early 2026, and with Hrithik leading both in front of and behind the camera, Krrish 4 is expected to be a landmark moment not just for the franchise but for Hrithik’s career.