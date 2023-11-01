News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for girlfriend Saba is all things love, calls her his "home"

Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish for girlfriend Saba is all things love, calls her his "home"

ANI |
Nov 01, 2023 03:44 PM IST

As it's his girlfriend Saba's birthday today, Hrithik took to Instagram and dropped a note loaded with love.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan started his day on a lovey-dovey note.

As it's his girlfriend Saba's birthday today, Hrithik took to Instagram and dropped a note loaded with love.

"We all look for that place..That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together "C'mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure !! That's what it feels like with you. like Home That's where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa.Thank you for being you.Let's adventure on.Happy birthday my love," he wrote.

Hrithik's post garnered several likes and comments.

"Happy Birthday Saba[?][?] Loads of love n happiness always," actor Preity Zinta wrote.

Saba also received a wish from Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

"Happy birthday darling girl...wish you bigg love and the happiest smiles," she wrote on Instagram Story, adding a picture of herself with Saba and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculation on their relationship was set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last May.

Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations. (ANI)

