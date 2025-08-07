Hrithik Roshan’s 17-year-old son Hridaan forced to run to his car as paparazzi chase him, internet fumes: ‘Such creeps’

A video has been getting a lot of attention on social media, showing Hrithik Roshan's son Hridaan trying to dodge the paparazzi, with the photographers chasing him. The clip has made social media users very angry, with people tagging the incident as “creepy” and “harassment”. Hrithik Roshan shares Hridaan with his former wife Sussanne Khan.

Hridaan runs away from paparazzi

In the video, Hridaan is spotted exiting a building when suddenly, photographers call out to him. He is seen getting startled and then is seen quickly trying to escape by walking swiftly, visibly attempting to avoid their cameras.

When the photographers started to follow him, Hridaan was seen running towards his car to escape the attention. The photographers are also seen behind him, with one saying, “Pakad isko (Get hold of him)”.

Later, he is seen sitting in his car, looking visibly upset and uncomfortable by the incident. The video has found its way onto social media, including Reddit, sparking a debate about the boundaries of celebrity coverage and the privacy of their families.

Social media users fume

Social media users weren't happy with the paparazzi's behaviour, with many calling it "invasive" and "creepy." Some criticised the photographers for chasing Hridaan, saying they should respect his boundaries.

“Paps should be notified by the police against stalking esp minors,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “They should be notified for stalking period regardless of whether it is a minor or adult. Wish people took a stronger stance against these vultures.”

“Why would you run after a barely legal child like that!? He legit seemed a little scared and accosted,” read one comment. One angry social media user shared, “It's so uncomfortable to watch... Bilkul sharam nahin aa rahi inhe (they have no shame)... Bloody vultures.”

“They are such creeps man,” wrote another. A disappointed social media shared, “Poor kid. I also remember the Internet being so creepy towards his looks as a minor, lots of weird comments from clearly middle-aged women. This is literally harassment.”

One comment read, “These paps should get jailed for this creepy behaviour, all this is so scary. Indian paps have no civic sense or respect to privacy. Every one with a camera phone roaming like paps. Running after a minor child, objectifying actresses, using thrash language in clips. High time all this gets called out!! And leave that kid alone!!”

“Oh my god! Poor kid. He is being hounded. This is a crime...The way this child ran to a safe place is really sad. it's a crime to harass people like that,” read another comment.

One social media user shared, “This is the reason celebs today don't reveal their kid's faces .. some even after their kids are all grown up.”

“This is dangerous and unnecessarily putting that child in harm's way. The paps should be booked for harassment,” noted one.

Others expressed concern for the young boy's well-being, writing, “Omg this must be so terrifying for him!! Absolutely disgusting behaviour in the name of journalism.” and another shared, “Omg, he looks terrified. So sad! The paps don’t have morals??”

“This is disturbing & disgusting! Why are they chasing a kid? They need to be sued for stalking a minor,” wrote one. Another shared, “Creepy would be an understatement here… This is literally commiting a CRIME, and recording yourself doing it!”

More about Hrithik and Sussanne

Hridaan is Hrithik’s son from his marriage to Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000, right before the actor made his memorable debut with his father Rakesh Roshan's romantic reincarnation saga Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They became parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridaan – in 2006 and 2008, respectively. They announced their separation and got divorced in 2014. Post that, Hrithik has been dating actor Saba Azad, whereas Sussanne is in a relationship with TV actor Arslan Goni.

Recently, Sussanne spoke about her sons during a session at ETNow.in Reality Conclave & Awards 2025. She said that they are inclined towards creative art. Sussanne said, "Hridaan is an artist since 5 years old. He has got inborn flair for art....And my older son is into music. He is a budding musician. He is studying at Berklee College of Music. Art, culture, and heritage are what we as Indians are and what we infuse into our children, no matter what our relationship is with our spouses”.