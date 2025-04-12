Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose with Priyanka Chopra and ‘incredible’ Nick Jonas after watching his musical. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of pictures from his get together with Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, also joined him as they met the couple and watched Nick Jonas' Broadway musical, The Last Five Years. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hrithik also penned a note praising 'simply incredible' Nick in the musical. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan hangs out with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in New York, fans wonder if meeting was about Krrish 4) (L-R) Priyanka Chopra, Saba Azad, Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren and Hrithik Roshan pose for a group photo.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad meet Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas in US

In the first photo, Saba stood between Nick and Priyanka Chopra. Nick's The Last Five Years co-star Adrienne Warren posed next to him and Hrithik. In the picture, Priyanka and Hrithik were seen in black outfits. Saba wore a beige top under a black jacket and olive green pants. Nick was seen in a maroon sweater under a black jacket and matching pants. Adrienne opted for a top, jacket and denims. The next two pictures showed Nick and Adrienne in the musical.

Hrithik praises Nick after watching his musical

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik talked about spending time with friends and how he loved the musical. The actor wrote, "We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas, you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food (red heart emoji). My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite."

Fans ask Hrithik if Priyanka will also star in Krrish 4

Reacting to the post, Adrienne wrote, "Thank you for coming." A fan said, "Awww yay!!! So happy to see you and PC together after so long, hope to see you onscreen soon." "Awesome!!! Nice to see you guys hang out @priyankachopra and @hrithikroshan," read a comment. An Instagram user, "Looks like fun times with friends. Enjoy your trip here and catch up with friends. You're awesome." "Is this a hint of Krrish 4’s cast," asked another fan. "Krishh 4 coming out soon?" read a comment.

What Hrithik said about meeting Priyanka, Nick

Recently, during a meet-and-greet event with fans in the US, Hrithik spoke about meeting Priyanka and Nick, "Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra... Watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey."

Priyanka has worked in the superhero franchise Krrish. She played the love interest of Hrithik's titular character in Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). Last month, Rakesh announced that Hrithik will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4.