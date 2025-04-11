Hrithik Roshan says he's ‘afraid, nervous’ about turning director for Krrish 4: ‘Might feel like worst decision ever’

Last month, Rakesh Roshan handed over the baton to his son Hrithik Roshan, revealing that he will be donning the director’s hat for Krrish 4. Hrithik, who is currently in the US attending a meet-and-greet with fans as part of his Rangotsav event, spoke about taking up the new role, admitting that he is afraid and nervous. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan says he felt 'embarrassed' when his father pitched idea of docu-series 'The Roshans') Hrithik Roshan opens up on his decision to direct Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan on directing Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan said that although he is still working to better his craft as an actor, he feels he is “a filmmaker deep inside." Speaking about taking on the new role as director for Krrish 4, the actor said, “I don't know what to say, but I am afraid and nervous. I feel like I’m back in kindergarten. It seems I have to grow up in a whole different way all over again."

He added, "It’s going to be a new challenge — uncertainties, seeking, searching. I’m sure there will be moments where I feel like I’ve made the worst decision ever. And in my alone moments — the moments when I feel fear — I will remember you all, and I will remember the love. So I need your blessings."

While in New York for the event, the actor also revealed that he met his Krrish co-star, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas. Their meeting has sparked fan speculation about whether it was connected to the upcoming fourth chapter of the Krrish franchise.

When Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut

Rakesh Roshan shared a post on Instagram revealing that Hrithik will be directing Krrish 4 and wrote, "Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers — Aditya Chopra and myself — to take forward our most ambitious film, Krrish 4. Wishing you all the success in this new avatar, with good wishes and blessings!” The fourth instalment of the Koi... Mil Gaya franchise will be co-produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie

Apart from directing Krrish 4, Hrithik is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, with Jr NTR playing the antagonist. The film marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut and is scheduled for release in cinemas on 14 August.