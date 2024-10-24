'I don't pose with juniors': Dimple Kapadia refuses to be clicked with Twinkle Khanna; internet calls her a 'Karen'

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is currently underway in Mumbai. Over the last week, the festival saw several big screenings attended by big names from Bollywood. On Wednesday evening, one of the screenings saw Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrive at the same time as Twinkle's mom, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. And while the mother and daughter posed together on the red carpet, one quip from Dimple to the paps has the internet divided. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna reacts to Zeenat Aman's post about mom Dimple Kapadia) Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna on the red carpet of the MAMI Film Festival

Dimple refuses to pose with Twinkle

In videos from the event, Twinkle and Dimple can be seen posing as part of the group on the red carpet, before Dimple gives some solo pics at the paparazzi's request. Following this, Twinkle is joined by Akshay Kumar on the red carpet. However, a video from later on during the event had Dimple in one of her sarcastic moods.

As the actor exited the venue, the paparazzi rushed to click her. The paparazzi requested that she pose with her daughter Twinkle, who was following closely behind. Dimple waved her hands and replied in jest, "I don't pose with juniors."

The tongue-in-cheek remark seems to have flown over the heads of many on the internet, who called this 'rude' on the actor's part. "Arre aunty, senior bhi kabhi junior tha (senior was also junior once)," commented one. Another called Dimple a 'Karen' in the comments. "Everyone is becoming Jaya Bachchan," quipped one, referring to Jaya's frequent verbal spats with paparazzi. There were others, however, who understood the joke and praised the actor for her sense of humour.

Dimple and Twinkle's acting careers

Dimple Kapadia began acting at the age of 16 with the 1973 hit Bobby but then took a decade-long break after her marriage to Rajesh Khanna. She returned to films in the 80s and was one of the decade's leading actresses in Hindi cinema. Twinkle, her daughter, followed in her footsteps by debuting with Barsaat in 1997 but quit acting just a few years later. She is now a columnist and author. On the other hand, Dimple continues to act, having completed 50 years in cinema. This year, she was seen in two films- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Murder Mubarak.