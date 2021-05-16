I feel blessed to make people laugh: Arun Khushwah

Actor, comedian, writer and YouTuber, Arun Khushwah aka Chote Miyan feels generating and writing content cannot be intentional always.

“I have learnt this over the time that ideas for content should be instinctive as that’s what works in today’s time. I can’t force myself to sit and write content for my videos or for that matter plan my characters. Same goes for films, I am a director’s actor but at the same time I love to add spontaneous nuances to my role. Spontaneity works for me as that’s how I started,” said Gwalior born artiste.

Last seen in films ‘Luka Chuppi,’ ‘Chopsticks’ and having millions of followers, Arun was happily continuing with his corporate job in Mumbai when things changed for him forever.

Talking about his initial journey he said, “I was into a 9-5 job and was all cool about it. Acting on an impulse, I decided to make one-minute videos for social media and then came up with a video, including my family. That video garnered huge number of views and likes. That’s how I started and made more video series, including ‘Qtiyapa,’ ‘Chote Miyan’ and my own YT channel. It was soon that ‘Bachelors,’ ‘Zeroes’ happened, and I started getting interesting parts to play in web series.”

Sharing what kind of work, he enjoys the most, Arun said, “I love to entertain my audience and make them happy, especially, in today’s time when we are facing issues due to the pandemic. If my videos can bring a smile on someone’s face, I feel blessed. My lockdown video of 2020, Chote Miyan as Bear Grylls is among the most viewed and liked videos. I am also playing some serious characters other than the comic ones, like the one I played in ‘Luka Chuppi’, which was truly a very fulfilling experience for me as a performer.”

There are many actors whom Arun enjoys watching on screen and tries to polish his craft more. “Of course, I have my favourite actors like Jim Carrey, Rowan Atkinson, Manoj Bachpai , Nawazuddin Siddiqui. These are few names that I have and will always look up to,” said the actor, who also acted in ‘Dude,’ ‘Sarkari Karyalay,’ and ‘Zindagi in Short’. Next Arun will be seen in ‘Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and as well as in web series slated to resume shoot once the lockdown is lifted.