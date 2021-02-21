I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary is most excited about his birthday as not only his fans but also his friends and family start the celebrations days ahead of his special day. “I love spending my birthday with fans and even the media, who has been very supportive. This birthday is special as I have lots of things lined up,” says the actor, who turns 37 today.

On the other hand, he is looking forward to an eventful 2021 as he will soon be seen in the music video of singer B Praak’s new song and has a thriller, The Wife, releasing as well. Ask him about life goals and he admits, “My dream was to be a hero in a film. I came from a small town and didn’t know where to start. I dreamt that people would sing songs featuring me. Thankfully, I was able to start my journey in films. I feel lucky that I got the chances that I did in my career as I am not the most talented actor or the most good looking, as there are better actors than me out there but here I am. Going forward, I want to work more and do more films, each year. Due to the pandemic, people haven’t seen me act in over a year, though I had signed two films. Thankfully, they will release soon.”

Talking about his goals for the next two years, he shares, “I want to be a superstar, who is also a good actor, that’s my next dream. People haven’t seen me act in over a year. hope to change that this year.” Personally, kids too are on his mind, but not just yet, he says. “Debina (Bonnerjee, actor) and I want kids, we love kids and they are on our minds, but right now our focus is on work. I thank God for giving me Debina. Hame God ne milaya hai. Everyone works hard but finding the right direction is important. In love too, sahi pyaar milna zaruri hai (laughs). She helps me fulfil my dreams and is a wonderful support,” says Choudhary.

