New Delhi, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who made it to the top five of IMDb's list of 'Indian Cinema's Most Prolific Headliners' in the last 25 years, said she was often told how to navigate her career path as a woman but she was never afraid to challenge the status quo. I was never afraid to challenge the status quo: Deepika Padukone on her career

The list was topped by Shah Rukh Khan topped the list, with Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan securing the second position, and Deepika Padukone ranking third.

"When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into," Padukone told IMDb.

She thanked her fans for supporting her through their choices and added that securing a spot in the list further validates her choices.

"The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me, have also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread. IMDb’s Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible," she added.

Her comments come amid the news surrounding her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit" and the sequel to "Kalki 2898 AD".

Her rift with Vanga started when she allegedly demanded an eight-hour work schedule as a new mother. She was then replaced in his film by Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked with Vanga in "Animal". "Kalki 2898 AD" filmmakers said they were parting ways with the actor as the movie needed "commitment and much more".

Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" and is set to appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "King".

