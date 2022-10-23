Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with heavy beard, Sonam Kapoor reunites with Swara Bhasker at Abu Jani's Diwali bash

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with heavy beard, Sonam Kapoor reunites with Swara Bhasker at Abu Jani's Diwali bash

Published on Oct 23, 2022

Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted with a beard at Abu Jani's Diwali bash on Saturday. Sonam Kapoor also made a rare appearance after the birth of her son Vayu.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor at Abu Jani's Diwali party.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ibrahim Ali Khan accompanied sister Sara Ali Khan to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash but did not remove his mask in front of the paparazzi. He was finally spotted with a heavy beard while arriving at designer Abu Jani's Diwali party on Saturday. Also at the party was Sonam Kapoor, who stepped out after a long time post the birth oL her son Vayu. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan attend Abu Jani's Diwali bash, Navya Nanda bonds with Ananya Panday

Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a black outfit paired with a heavy necklace and mangtika. She also had a reunion with BFF and Veere Ki Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker. Swara was in a white lehenga and shared a selfie with Sonam. She captioned it, “Look who came out tonight. Sonam Kapoor is in the house again.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Ibrahim was working as an assistant with Karan Johar on his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. It will release next year. He is reportedly gearing up for the release of Hridayam. The film featured Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal. He is expected to play the lead character who is a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood.

Sonam Kapoor at Abu Jani's Diwali bash.
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is keeping a low profile after the birth of her son. She took part in the Karwa Chauth celebrations at her home hosted by mom Sunita Kapoor. On Saturday, she also shared a video to show a glimpse of her postpartum workout routine. She captioned the video, “Let’s Begin! #keepitrealwithSonam thank you @radhikasbalancedbody for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. @gentlebirthmethod and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu on August 20. She was last seen in a cameo appearance in AK vs AK. She will now be seen in Blind, in which she plays a blind woman. The film shoot was wrapped in 2021.

ibrahim ali khan sonam kapoor swara bhasker
