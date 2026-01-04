Ikkis box office collection day 4: Agastya Nanda film maintains momentum, closes 1st weekend at 20 crore

Ikkis box office collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut, Ikkis, received largely positive reviews from audiences and opened to a decent start at the box office. However, the film witnessed a sharp 50% drop on Day 2. The weekend saw a slight improvement in collections. Ikkis box office collection day 4: Sriram Raghavan's film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role.

Ikkis box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Ikkis collected ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday, marking a 50% dip after earning ₹7 crore on its opening day. The film saw a growth of 32.86% on Saturday, collecting ₹4.65 crore. On Sunday, it managed to maintain momentum and earned ₹4.68 crore. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at ₹19.83 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.04% on Sunday.

Agastya’s performance as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, impressed both critics and viewers. Amitabh Bachchan also heaped praise on grandson Agastya’s performance, writing on his blog, “Tonight, to see him in frame, I was unable to take my eyes off him each time he appeared. His maturity, his unfiltered honesty in performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays—nothing frill or froth, just Arun Khetarpal the soldier, who fought with bravery as a 21-year-old, defending the nation during the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Nothing excessive, just perfection in every shot. When he is in the frame, you only watch him. And this is not a grandfather speaking; this is a hardened viewer of cinema.”

About Ikkis

The biographical war drama tells the story of Arun Khetarpal’s bravery and sacrifice during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo–Pakistan War. The film also stars the late actor Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Ikkis works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder. It tells you something unbearable: that our freedoms were bought by people who never got to live theirs. You leave the theatre not uplifted or proud, but hollowed out.”