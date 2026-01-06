Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda's film witnesses slight spike, earns nearly 2 crore on Tuesday

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film has been witnessing a dip in its earnings in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed a growth on Tuesday. Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda and Vivaan Shah in a still from the film.

Ikkis domestic box office numbers so far

The film earned ₹7 crore on day 1, ₹3.5 crore on day 2, ₹4.65 crore on day 3, ₹5 crore on day 4 and ₹1.35 crore on day 5, as per the report. On day 6, it collected ₹1.50 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹23 crore nett in India. Ikkis had an overall 13.18% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal. Ikkis also features late actor Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is written by Sriram alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

In the film, Agastya plays Arun, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

What Amitabh Bachchan said about Agastya, Ikkis

Agastya's big screen debut garnered praises from his grandfather-actor Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted the collection shared by the film's team. He wrote in the caption expressing his excitement, "YO .. Agastya .. way to go .."

The veteran actor, who recently attended a screening of the war biopic, took to his blog and penned a heartfelt note. Revisiting some rare memories from the time when Agastya was born to watching him on the big screen, Amitabh wrote, "Emotions flow.. As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother, Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor, and tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film."

Hailing Agastya's performance in the film, he said how he showcased an "unfiltered honesty" while portraying Arun. "When he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema.. And the film flawless in its presentation.. its writing.. its Direction..And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride.. unable to speak out.. In silence. The silence that belongs to me.. my understanding.. no other," he had said.