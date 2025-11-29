‘I’m lucky to live this life with you': Aditya Dhar’s sweet birthday message for Yami Gautam

On the special occasion of Yami Gautam’s 37th birthday, her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing his deep admiration and love for her. Calling himself “lucky” to have her in his life, he described Yami as his “favourite person,” making the birthday wish all the more touching. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's relationship blossomed after they collaborated on Uri: The Surgical Strike, leading to their marriage in June 2021 and the birth of their son in 2024.

Aditya shares adorable birthday post for Yami

In his post, the Dhurandhar director celebrated Yami not only as his life partner but also for the warmth and kindness she brings into the world. Sharing a series of beautiful candid photos of the actress, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, Yami. You’re my favourite person to talk to, laugh with, plan things with, and come home to. Thank you for being so giving, so caring, and so completely you. I’m lucky I get to live this life with you. I love you!”

The photos included glimpses of Yami soaking in a serene hillscape, working out in the gym, and enjoying moments from her recent mountain getaway.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Aditya helmed the film and Yami played a pivotal role. What began as a quiet friendship gradually evolved into a deep connection. After months of keeping their bond private, Yami and Aditya surprised fans by announcing their wedding in June 2021. Their relationship reached another beautiful milestone in 2024 with the birth of their son, Vedavid.

Yami and Aditya's latest projects

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Haq, a powerful drama inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgment. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi. Aditya Dhar, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming big-ticket directorial, Dhurandhar. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the film has already created significant buzz with its intense and gritty trailer.