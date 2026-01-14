Imran Khan says FOMO led to his return to films with Vir Das' Happy Patel: ‘I would hear little snippets here and there’

After a decade, Imran Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Vir Das’ upcoming film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. While it is a cameo, fans are excited to see him back on screen. In a recent interview, Imran revealed that his cameo in the film came from a place of FOMO (fear of missing out). Imran Khan's still from Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos trailer.

Imran Khan on making a comeback after 10 years Talking about approaching Vir for a role in Happy Patel, Imran told NDTV, “My part is a cameo that came from a place of FOMO (fear of missing out). True story—Vir was developing the project, and as he was moving through the stages of development, various friends of mine were getting attached. It started, of course, with my uncle (Aamir Khan) getting attached as a producer, and I would hear little snippets here and there. Then there was Mithila, whom I got to know because we acted together in Katti Batti—we’ve remained friends over the years.

He added, “She was telling me a lot of fun stuff about the way the project was shaping up. Right then and there, I texted Vir. So this particular film is one that I joined simply because all my friends were there and doing something that looked fun.”

Earlier, Vir had shared a screenshot of his chat with Imran, revealing his excitement on learning that Imran wanted to be a part of the film. The caption read, “True story! We thought of the maddest thing and made Imran do it in #HappyPatel. January 16th—you get to see him, and I can’t wait! This is the actual screenshot from Feb 2024.”

About Imran Khan Imran made his grand Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D’Souza. The romantic comedy proved to be a major commercial success and made Imran a star overnight. However, his subsequent films, including Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Stories, Jhootha Hi Sahi and Break Ke Baad, among others, failed to replicate the success of his debut. The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, after which he took a long sabbatical.