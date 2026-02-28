‘In the next 7 years, I’ve work of ₹1200 crore and 10 films lined up:' Rajpal Yadav after bail in ₹9 crore loan case

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav has shared that he has projects worth ₹1200 crore for the next seven years. Days after getting bail in the ongoing ₹9 crore loan case, Rajpal held a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday. He also said that he has a total of 10 films lined up. Rajpal Yadav spoke at a press conference following his release from jail in connection with cheque bounce cases. (PTI)

Rajpal Yadav talks about his projects for the next few years Rajpal arrived at the press meet along with his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay. During the interaction, the actor spoke openly about his legal battle, upcoming work plans, and the lessons he has learned over the past decade. The actor revealed that he has projects lined up for the next seven years, with a total worth exceeding ₹1000 crore. He also mentioned that he is committed to 10 films over the coming period.

Rajpal has projects worth ₹ 1200 crore, 10 films lined up Speaking about the scale of his upcoming work and branding projects, the actor said, "Over the next 7 years, I have branding projects valued at ₹1200 crore. I've secured 4 agreements, which don't include films. Some of these projects are worth ₹200 crore, while others go up to ₹2000 crore. The income is a mix of fees and equity in the projects. I also have 10 films lined up."

Rajpal on the support he received after he was jailed Rajpal also spoke about the support he received during his time in jail. The actor said people from all walks of life, including fans and well-wishers, came forward to help him. Talking about the support and the "sympathy" he received, he said, "In the past 20 days, I've received everything from kids' piggy banks to ₹1 crore through social media, and much more. I'll be issuing a statement to thank them, and there are 4-5 people I want to specifically mention. I also want to express my gratitude to those who wish to remain anonymous."

"I want to thank them for their sympathy, but I also want to ask them to send their bank details. I just need time from them, but I will pay them all back with respect. However, I can't repay the debt of so many kids across the nation who stood with me," he added.

About Rajpal's case The Delhi High Court recently granted an interim suspension of Rajpal's sentence until March 18 in the cheque bounce case. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that R ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

More about Rajpal's career Rajpal is known for films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and Chup Chup Ke, among others. The actor has Priyadarshan's comedy horror film Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10.

He will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. It also features Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever, among others. It will release on June 26.