India's richest actor has 7500 crore net worth, more than even Brad Pitt; it's not Amitabh, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar

In February this year, Esquire Magazine revealed its annual list of the richest actors in the world. The top 10 featured some of the most well-known and successful actors in world cinema, with two billionaires leading the pack. But there was an Indian name as well in there, one that has been among the world's richest actors for the past decade, if not more. This is the richest actor of India, someone who has left the competition so far behind that others are playing for the second spot. (Also read: World's richest actor is a 77-year-old with no film in years but $1.49 billion wealth; beat Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh, Dwayne Johnson) India's richest actor has a staggering net worth of ₹ 7500 crore, more than even several Hollywood superstars.

India's richest actor

Shah Rukh Khan, arguably the most successful Indian actor in the last three decades, is unsurprisingly the richest from the country as well. Esquire estimates his net worth at $876.5 million (roughly ₹7500 crore), which also makes him the fourth-richest actor in the world. Shah Rukh is only behind Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.49 billion), Dwayne Johnson ($1.19 billion), and Tom Cruise ($891 million) on the list. Shah Rukh still clears Hollywood superstars George Clooney ($742.8 million), Robert de Niro ($735.5 million), and Brad Pitt ($594.2 million) in the list.

How Shah Rukh beat his Indian contemporaries

In the list of India's richest actors, Shah Rukh is ahead of friends like Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3100 crore), Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore), and Akshay Kumar ( ₹2500 crore). Even seniors like Amitabh Bachchan ( ₹1600 crore), Chiranjeevi ( ₹1650 crore), and Nagarjuna ( ₹3000 crore) are far behind him in the list. In fact, the only Indian actor anywhere close to 'challenging' Shah Rukh for the top spot is his friend and business partner, Juhi Chawla. With a net worth of ₹4600 crore, she is India's richest actress.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, his third release of 2023 after blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki was also a box office success. The actor is now filming his next, King, which will see him share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan. King is reportedly slated for a 2026 release.