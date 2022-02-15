Inside Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s romantic Valentine’s Day date with six-course dinner, customised decor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Valentine’s Day with a romantic six-course dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. She took to Instagram Stories to share photos of their date night, which she called ‘romantic and stunning’.

In one picture, Malaika posed amid flowers and candles. “Thank you @theweddingchicks @delnazd @kamalmist for creating the most romantic and stunning evening for us,” she wrote. She shared another image, showing the customised decor - a photo of her and Arjun stuck on top of a neon light saying ‘together forever’. “It’s the little details that count. And a special thanks to @vahbizmehta for curating the awesome playlist,” she wrote.

The restaurant, The Lovefools, also shared a picture from Arjun and Malaika’s courtyard date and revealed that they had a six-course specially curated dinner. “Few seconds between inhaling and exhaling. Magic lies there,” the caption read.

Pictures of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Valentine’s Day date were shared online.

On Valentine’s Day, Malaika shared a photo of Arjun hugging her tightly and wrote, “Mine,” along with a heart emoji. He, meanwhile, posted another picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone. It’s not warm when she’s away. Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone. And she’s always gone too long. Anytime she goes away…”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said that he and Malaika supported each other through all the criticism and social media toxicity. “It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do,” he said.

Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Instagram official in 2019 when she dedicated a romantic birthday post to him. They have been dating for several years.

