Inside Kangana Ranaut's nephew Ashwatthama's 1st birthday party: Cupcakes, kisses with Queen Bua

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a bunch of pictures as her nephew Ashwatthama turned 1. Taking to Instagram, Kangana celebrated the occasion with cakes, cupcakes, a photo board and songs. Ashwatthama is the son of Kangana's brother, Aksht Ranaut, and sister-in-law, Ritu Ranaut. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she welcomes her nephew, reveals his face for first time) Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Instagram.

Kangana showers love on Ashwatthama

In a few pictures, Kangana smiled and kissed Ashwatthama as she held him in her arms while celebrating his birthday. She was also seen feasting on a cupcake in another photo. In a clip, Kangana danced with Ashwatthama as he laughed. For the special occasion, Kangana wore a colourful shirt and matching skirt. Ashwatthama opted for a white outfit and a traditional cap.

Ashwatthama's birthday party

The birthday party was held outdoors, and the venue was decorated with balloons. Apart from cakes and cupcakes, different types of desserts were also seen placed on a table. A big board with different pictures of the Ranaut family was also seen at the birthday venue. Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, and their parents were also present at the party. In a photo, Ritu fed Ashwatthama a piece of cake as Kangana's mother held him. The actor laughed and clapped, standing next to Ritu.

The birthday party was held outdoors, and the venue was decorated with balloons.

A big board with different pictures of the Ranaut family was also seen at the birthday venue.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Aaj mere chote se Ashwatthama ka pehla janmadin hai, aap sab ise bahut aashirwad dein (Today is the first birthday of my tiny Ashwatthama, all of you give your blessings to him) (smiling face with hearts, folded hands and flower bouquet emojis)." She also added Lata Mangeshkar's song Chocolate, Lime Juice from the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun as the background song.

About Ashwatthama

Last year, after Ashwatthama's birth, Kangana had shared a post. She had captioned the post, "Today on this blessed day our family is blessed with a child, my brother @aksht_ranaut and his wife @ritu_ranaut002 are blessed with a son. We have named Akshwathama Ranaut (Ashwatthama Ranaut) this stunning and attractive boy. May you all bless our new family member, we share our infinite happiness with you all. Thankful to you. The Ranaut family."

Kangana's next film

Fans will see Kangana next in Emergency. The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana, was caught up in controversy, and its release was delayed. It has now obtained the CBFC nod. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.