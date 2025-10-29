Inside Priyanka Chopra’s tour life with Nick Jonas: From Malti’s singing attempts to stopping her from rushing on stage

For Priyanka Chopra, being on tour with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie is nothing short of a joyful adventure. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of life on the road which is filled with adorable moments from stopping Malti from running onto the stage, to the little one trying to sing along with Nick offstage, and Priyanka and Nick sneaking in hugs amid the busy night. Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Bros' performance at the World Series Game 2 on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra shares special moments with Nick and Malti

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what life looks like on tour with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. The post came with several heartwarming moments, from her sneaking in a hug to little Malti adorably trying to sing along with her dad while watching him perform.

“On tour with daddy is always a good time (evil eye emoji and smiling face with hearts emoji),” Priyanka wrote while sharing the pictures.

The carousel starts with her solo pictures in which she is seen looking ready for a night out. Priyanka, who is wearing a stylish outfit, is beaming with joy as she poses for the camera. Jonas Bros performed at the World Series Game 2 on Saturday. The performance was part of Major League Baseball’s initiative

It is followed by a series of moments capturing life on tour – from little Malti gazing out of the plane window as it prepares to land, to Priyanka posing with her friends and mother, Madhu Chopra, offstage while Nick performs. The video also includes a sweet moment of Nick singing “Happy Birthday” to his niece Valentina on stage.

Another picture shows Priyanka sharing a warm moment with her husband. Priyanka is seen taking a mirror selfie, smiling with her eyes closed as Nick wraps his arms around her from behind.

Other pictures and clips show Malti thoroughly enjoying the concert. In one adorable moment, she gives a high-five to a little attendee holding a placard that reads “first show ever.” Another picture captures her sitting on the stairs, watching her dad Nick perform on stage as Priyanka giggles beside her. Malti is also seen playing with her friends backstage, and in a particularly sweet moment, Priyanka holds her as the little one tries to sing along with Nick using her tiny pink microphone.

One clip shows Priyanka holding onto Malti’s frock to keep her from running onto the stage as she tries to join her dad during his performance.

Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas commented, “What a vibe. So gorgeous.”

Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the glimpse into Priyanka’s life with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. Ileana D'Cruz shared, “@priyankachopra The zoom in - such a wifey move lol.” “She’s dying to get on that stage,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Malti is so interestingly wanting to go on stage to sing w her father.”

“It's clear how much Malti loves her daddy. I'm dying of love,” one posted. Another comment read, “Let Malti run to daddy on stage to see what happens next.”

Priyanka’s upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel. Back home in India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial was released on Prime Video.