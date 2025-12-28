Inside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's low-key Christmas celebration in New York. See pics

Away from the spotlight and wrapped in winter layers, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Christmas in New York with their family. Candid pictures of the couple, shared by a fan, have now surfaced online, spreading festive cheer. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in New York for Christmas celebration.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Christmas celebration in New York

On Sunday, a fan took to Instagram and expressed joy at catching a glimpse of Ranveer and Deepika during their Christmas getaway. In the pictures, Ranveer is seen hugging his fan as he poses for the camera. The actor was dressed in an all-black outfit for the celebration.

The second picture shows Deepika Padukone standing with several people, smiling for the camera. Deepika was seen dressed in an all-white outfit.

Sharing the pictures, the fan wrote, “Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory.” The internet could not stop gushing over the couple. One of the comments read, “They seem truly happy and at peace.” Another wrote, “Deepika looks beautiful.” A fan also asked, “Where is their daughter?” Another comment read, “What a cute couple.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s romance began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012. The couple kept their relationship largely private and, after dating for several years, tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, blending Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their daughter, Dua, in 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on success following his recent release, Dhurandhar. The spy film, directed by Aditya Dhar, received mixed reviews but emerged as a box office success due to strong word-of-mouth. The film has reportedly collected over ₹1,000 crore within 22 days and continues its impressive run at the box office.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled for release in March 2026. Apart from this, Ranveer also has a zombie comedy titled Pralay and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone, too, has several big projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi in key roles, is expected to release in 2026. Apart from this, she also has Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6, where she will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the Atlee directorial.